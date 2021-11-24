Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.

PPT stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

