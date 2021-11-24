Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.
PPT stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
