Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 9,387.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

