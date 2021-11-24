Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.