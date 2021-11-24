Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $21.48

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $20.75. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $619.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

