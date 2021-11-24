Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Prysmian stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

