Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.28. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

