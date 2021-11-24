Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $1,737,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,613. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.81, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

