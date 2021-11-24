Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,105,000 after purchasing an additional 324,419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 134.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

