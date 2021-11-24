Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,703 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMVP. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,275 shares of company stock worth $3,489,772 over the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

