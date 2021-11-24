Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cable One by 182.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cable One by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 31.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cable One by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,849.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,813.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,871.29. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

