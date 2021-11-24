Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 65.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.