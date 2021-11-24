Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Movado Group worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 514.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 95.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

