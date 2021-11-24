Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viad by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $994.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

