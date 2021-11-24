Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $3,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

