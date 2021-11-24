Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PROSY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

