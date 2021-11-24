Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 925,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

