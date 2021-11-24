ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.87. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 23,694 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on PRPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
