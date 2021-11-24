ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.87. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 23,694 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PRPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.