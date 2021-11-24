Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,285.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,602.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,591.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,262.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.18 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

