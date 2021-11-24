Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $4,164,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,141 shares of company stock worth $6,579,389. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

