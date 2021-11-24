Private Capital Group LLC Has $87,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Middleby by 9.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Middleby by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 417.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.