Private Capital Group LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

