Private Capital Group LLC Buys 963 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

