Private Capital Group LLC Buys 380 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

