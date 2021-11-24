Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 282 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NYSE BJ opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

