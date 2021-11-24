Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 569 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

