Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 423 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 338.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $20,959,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $18,016,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,850,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 67,675 shares of company stock worth $6,021,684 in the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

