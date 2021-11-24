Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 32,680 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 149,329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 96,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist raised their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

