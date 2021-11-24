Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,981 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

New Relic stock opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $8,526,112. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.