Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of RPD opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,947,584 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

