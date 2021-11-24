Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 194.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

GVA opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

