Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 16,745 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 16,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $142,834.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EFTR opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,027,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

