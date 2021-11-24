Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.36

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.36 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Several brokerages have commented on PFBC. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $3,505,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

