Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,922. The firm has a market cap of $755.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

