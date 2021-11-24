Prairiewood Capital LLC Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,659,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 6.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.