Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $63,729,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,764. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

