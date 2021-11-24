Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 2.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 3,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,227. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

