Powell Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period.

ARKW stock opened at $140.32 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $120.79 and a one year high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24.

