Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 728 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.36 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

