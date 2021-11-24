Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

IWV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.30. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,020. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $279.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.28 and a 200 day moving average of $260.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

