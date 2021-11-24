Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 171,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035,698. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $497.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

