Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

ORCL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

