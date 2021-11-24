Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,875 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 23,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

