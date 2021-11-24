Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

