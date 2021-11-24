Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $44.98.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
