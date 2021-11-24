Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

