Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,740.43

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,740.43 ($35.80) and last traded at GBX 2,738.47 ($35.78), with a volume of 22040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,736 ($35.75).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,535.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

