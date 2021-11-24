Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,209 shares of company stock worth $1,215,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

PLXS stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.