Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $22.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.43.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

