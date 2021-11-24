Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

PNW stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

