Pinkcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and $5,017.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00357669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005863 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,898,241 coins and its circulating supply is 432,637,805 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

