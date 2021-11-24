Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.69. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 407,800 shares traded.

PNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$233.66 million and a PE ratio of -76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,791,500 shares in the company, valued at C$11,331,580. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock worth $259,871 and have sold 475,000 shares worth $270,750.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

